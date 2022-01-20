Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra is grateful to directors who have brought the best out of her

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra feels lucky to have worked with filmmakers who have brought the best out of her and helped her in honing her craft. In her opinion, it's important to collaborate with people who push an artiste to do better.

Parineeti says, "I'm lucky to have been directed by some of the best cinematic geniuses in Indian cinema. Such experiences have only enriched me and made me a better performer. As an actor, one needs to constantly evolve and collaborate with people who can push you to excel, who can open horizons for you and make your craft better."

She adds, "From being groomed by Aditya Chopra, to working with filmmakers like Rohit Shetty (Golmaal Again), Maneesh Sharma (Shuddh Desi Romance), Dibakar Banerjee (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), Amole Gupte (Saina), Habib Faisal (Ishaqzaade), Vinil Mathew (Hasee Toh Phasee), Anurag Singh (Kesari), Ribhu Dasgupta (The Girl On The Train), I couldn't have imagined a more fulfilling journey in cinema for myself."

This year, the actress will be seen in two big-ticket releases: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' in which she will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Sharing her excitement, she says, "The fact that I'm now working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sooraj Barjatya sir in the same calendar year is incredible. Working with Sooraj sir has always been a dream for any actor, including me. He is the maestro of family entertainers and I know that my parents were thrilled when I told them that Sooraj sir has cast me in 'Uunchai'".

About being directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who has made films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', Parineeti says, "I can't believe that Sooraj sir, who has worked with the best of the best and created milestones in Indian cinema, has chosen me to be a part of his cinematic vision."

She concludes, "Sooraj sir is even better a person than I had imagined. Simply by being himself, he is a masterclass in humility. I am beyond blessed to be directed by him. Being his heroine is another blessing that 2021 gave me."