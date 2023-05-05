Palak Tiwari recalls mom Shweta Tiwari's struggling days, reveals she 'used to live in chawl'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari

Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', talked about the struggles endured by her mother prior to her TV debut. Shweta is best known for her work in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Lauding her mother and her difficult journey to success, Palak said that they come from an ‘orthodox’ family and her mother’s decision to become an actor was at first locked down. However, her grandmother backed Shweta Tiwari's dreams.

Recalling those days, Palak Tiwari told Bombay Times, "My mom has seen everything, and she has had a tremendous graph. She has seen exponential growth in every sense of the word. And growth in the quality of life. When she started out, she used to live in a chawl-like one-bedroom space. My nana, my nani, my mama, and my mom used to live there, which was just one bedroom, and that’s where my mom started."

“So she really understands to not take anything for granted because it doesn’t come easily. People aren’t born with a silver spoon. And I think what I find very commendable about my mom is that she realized that this is not the life that I want for any of my future generations, and she ensured that. And my grandmother, though she couldn’t provide for my mom, did the next best thing for her to back her up in every way that she knew," she added.

Talking about Shweta's acting dreams, Palak shared, “And with my mom, she told my Nani at a very young age that acting is the only thing that I think I am best excelling at, and there is nothing else. And even though it might have been very unorthodox back then, especially given the background that we came from, we come from a very orthodox family where they say, ‘Why would they do that?’ They were really judgmental of my nani for allowing my mom to choose this career. So the same people now call my nani and me and tell that they knew Shweta would be a star." ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari reveals 'she wasn't prepared for mom Shweta Tiwari's second pregnancy': "No! No"

For the unversed, Palak Tiwari is the daughter of popular Shweta with her first husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta also has a son Reyansh, who is 6, from her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli. Palak, one of the most followed star kids, recently made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill in key roles. She will be next seen in The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt. The film also features Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh in important roles.

