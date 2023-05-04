Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Palak Tiwari with mom Shweta Tiwari and brother Reyansh

Palak Tiwari, who just made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently revealed how she reacted when she heard that her mother-actress Shweta Tiwari's second pregnancy. She said that she was not ready for it and felt like it was a breach of contract between her and her mother. Palak stressed the time she got to know about her mother having another baby, she was 'like, No! No."

Recalling her reaction to Shweta's second pregnancy, Palak told Film Companion, "I remember myself being very perturbed as a 15-year old when my mom told me ki you know, we are going to have a baby. I was like, ‘No! No! (shakes head) I said, No! I was like, Noooo! Mummy was like what do you mean, no? Main toh baith ke aise baat ki jaise meri aur meri mumma ka koi contract he aur unhone breach of contract kiya he (I sat with her and talked as if I had a contract with my mother and she made a breach of contract).

Palak said that her mom was looking at her and said what was she even talking about. Palak said that she was not prepared this. "Mummy mujhe aise dekh rahi he ki baat kya kar rahi he kya bol rahi he tu? I was like nahi, mujhe kisine nahi bola tha ki apko baccha hone wala he... mujhe kisi ne nahi bola tha ki ye hone wala he. Main prepared nahi thi. Ye meri terms of contract mein nahi tha! (Mummy was looking at me and said what are you even talking about? I was like no, no one told me about this and I was not prepared, this was not in my contract). Mummy was like please stop overreacting."

For the unversed, Palak Tiwari is the daughter of popular Shweta with her first husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta also has a son Reyansh, who is 6, from her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli. ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari felt intimidated by Salman Khan on the sets of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'? She reacts

Palak's work front

Palak Tiwari, one of the most followed star kids, recently made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill in key roles. Palak will be next seen in The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt. The film also features Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh in important roles.

