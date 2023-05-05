Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli meet French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenin ahead of Cannes Film Festival | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ FRENCH AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL LENI Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli with French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenin

Anushka Sharma and cricket legend Virat Kohli, who never fails to turn heads with their chemistry, met France's Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin at French Embassy, in New Delhi. Emmanuel Lenin took to his Twitter handle to share the picture with the couple. He captioned, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival."

Emmanuel mentioned about Anushka Sharma's trip to the film festival as she is expected to be part of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with other popular celebrities.

While Virat has recently been in the news for a dispute with Gautam Gambhir, the couple has arrived in Delhi for cricketers' upcoming match in the capital on May 6. Despite his busy schedule, the ace skipper managed to take a break and spend some quality time with his wife. Virat shared an adorable photo from their outing in Delhi, showcasing their affectionate bond. He shared a picture with his wife on Instagram and wrote, "Out and about in Delhi @anushkasharma." In the picture, the couple is seen seated in the car and they look absolutely adorable.

Recently, the lovebirds visited a temple. It came a day after Virat got into a heated argument with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq during Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match at Ekana Stadium. In a viral video, Virat Kohli was spotted seeking blessings at the temple with wife Anushka. Clad in a dhoti and a maroon shawl tied around his neck, Virat walked inside the temple with Anushka, who is seen wearing a powder pink saree.

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

