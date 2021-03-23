Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTA KAPOOR On Smriti Irani's birthday buddy Ekta Kapoor wants her to make an exception

Actress turned politician, Smriti Irani turned a year older on Tuesday. Smriti's dear friend and producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a special wish for Smriti. She shared some throwback pictures in a cheeky post with Smriti and called her super 'mom, wife, friend, human and leader'.Ekta also made a special request to Smriti on her birthday as she requested her to stop her diet as Smriti has already lost a lot of weight and she feels jealous.

Ekta wrote, "Happie bday buddy ! There is no one. Like u ! A super mom... wife ...friend ...human and a leader extraordinaire ! Today get off ur diet pls ! U have lost a lot of weight n I’m jealous ! Happie bdayyy."

The first picture that Ekta shared takes us back to the Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days as Smriti Irani donned her character Tulsi's attire. She can be sharing the frame with actress Sakshi Tanwar who played Parvati in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. The second picture is a selfie taken by Ekta with Smriti, her mother Shobha Kapoor and Smriti's husband Zubin Irani. Ekta also shared a few selfies of the two and the last picture with brother Tusshar Kapoor's son Lakshya.

Smriti Irani was all hearts for the post and replied, "Your wishes mean the world to me. thank you for all the love ... blessings to my babies Lakku & Ravie."

Many fans, followers and friends dropped their heartfelt wishes for Smriti on the post. Actor Rahul Dev commented, "Happy birthday @smritiiraniofficia.. stay blessed." Actress Harleen Sethi wrote, "Happy bday @smritiiraniofficial mam.. more power to u." Actress Neena Kulkarni also wished Smriti and wrote, "Happy Birthday @smritiiraniofficial ...keep shining super lady."

Earlier, Ekta also wished Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani on their 20th wedding anniversary. Ekta's special post included a throwback picture of the couple from their youth alongside the caption read, "Happy anniversary, love birds." Her post got a quick response from Smriti who took to the comments section and wrote, "Thanchuuu."