Nusrat Jahan's FIRST post on Instagram after baby's arrival

Bengali actress-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was recently blessed with a baby boy. She was admitted to Neotia Hospital in Kolkata on August 25. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on social media on Tuesday to her Instagram and posted a gorgeous photo of herself. The picture was most likely clicked before the baby's birth. The actress looked beautiful in a blue dress which she paired with large golden earrings. She is looking away from the camera as she shows off her perfectly winged eyeliner.

Not just this, Nusrat in her Gram Story also posted a picture of a greeting card that she received. It wished her 'warm congratulations'. Dropping the picture, she wrote, "Behind the camera." Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress welcomed her first child on August 27. Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta drove Nusrat to the hospital. As per TOI sources, she underwent a C-section under Dr Rajiv Agarwaal and a team of doctors.

Jahan, who is reportedly dating actor-politician Yash Dasgupta in recent times, had earlier argued that since her marriage ceremony with businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage is invalid in India.

According to Jain, Jahan had always avoided his requests to get the marriage registered. He claimed that Jahan's behaviour started changing towards him in August 2020 when she was shooting a film. Nusrat has been cast opposite Yash in Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata', the shooting of which took place in August 2020.

Jain had said that on November 5 last year, Nusrat left his flat along with her personal belongings and shifted to her Ballygunge flat 'and thereafter we never stayed together as husband and wife'.

