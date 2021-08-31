Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOFIA HAYAT/ARMAAN KOHLI Sofia Hayat says Armaan Kohli reached out to her with apology, reacts to his arrest in drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently detained Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli following a raid at his Juhu residence. Some quantity of drugs was also recovered from Kohli's residence during the raid. A drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was also arrested under the NDPS Act. As per NCB's Zonal Director (Mumbai), Sameer Wankhedethe, drugs were recovered during the raid at the actor's residence in Mumbai. Reacting to the same, his Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant Sofia Hayat commented on the development. The actress also opened up about having patched up with Armaan after he 'apologised' to her.

Armaan was arrested during his Bigg Boss 7 stint hosted at Lonavala after Sofia filed a complaint against him for hitting her with a mop. Later, the actor was arrested for allegedly assaulting her and released on bail.

Opening up about her patch-up with the actor, Sofia told ToI "Recently, Armaan reached out to me through a mutual friend to ask for my forgiveness. I was quite shocked. But later I considered his request and made peace with him. He promised to become a better person and had changed, and was sorry for what happened during 'Bigg Boss'."

"I trusted him and gave him a second chance. But, I also told him that he is setting an example for youngsters and that he must encourage them to do good and not be violent towards women. I told him he could really do this if we reconciled in public, sending the message out to people, thereby becoming exemplary," she added.

On his arrest in drug case, Sofia further added, "Hearing the news about drugs in his house, now I wonder if his apology was for real. But, I think he meant it at the time, though yet again his behaviour currently is showing his lack of respect for his position. Actually, he shows lack of respect for himself."

Meanwhile, a special NDPS court on Monday extended the NCB custody of Armaan Kohli and alleged drug peddler Ajay Singh till September 1 in a drugs case. The actor was questioned by the investigating agency on Saturday after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house in Mumbai.