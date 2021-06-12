Nusrat Jahan's latest pic flaunting baby bump goes viral, confirms pregnancy rumours

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSRATJAHANEWS Nusrat Jahan's latest pic flaunting baby bump goes viral

Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nusrat Jahan recently announced her separation from husband Nikhil Jain. The duo got married in 2019 in Turkey. The actress said that the duo has parted ways six months ago. Their separation raised many questions after Nusrat revealed that her marriage was according to Turkish laws and is invalid in India. There were also rumours that the actress is pregnant. Now, the latest pictures of Nusrat Jahan have gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. While the actress hasn't announced this herself, the pictures confirm that she is pregnant.

In the picture going viral, Nusrat Jahan can be seen posing with Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee and other friends. She is seen wearing a white dress and her baby bump is clearly visible. Check out the picture here-

Amid her broken marriage with Nikhil and alleged linkup with actor and politician Yash DasGupta, the pictures have stirred a storm on the internet. Reportedly, Nikhil Jain has claimed that the child is not his. It is also reported that Nikhil Jain has already filed for an annulment of his 'marriage' with Nusrat in the Calcutta High Court and the case is likely to come up for hearing on June 20.

Talking about her broken marriage, Nusrat had shared a detailed statement saying, "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it required validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise.

"Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on 'separation', by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law."

The statement, however, raised eyebrows because Nusrat had declared in her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that she was married. "She has now announced that she was not married and was only in a live-in relationship. If I am not wrong, then she had announced that she was married in the affidavit filed before the elections. How can she do that? She is a people's representative and she cannot make this kind of a wrong statement. This will raise questions and she will have to answer them," said a senior lawyer of Calcutta High Court.

In the statement, Nusrat also said, "My visit to any place for business or for the purpose of leisure, should not concern anyone with whom I have separated. All my expenses have always been borne by me contrary to claims by 'someone'.

"I would also state that I have solely borne the expenses for my sister's education and my family's well-being, from day one, as they have been my responsibility. I need not use or keep anyone's Credit Card, which I am not related to anymore. This too can be backed up by evidence."

Alleging that Jain had taken money from her bank account by accessing it illegally, besides holding back all the family jewellery, including her own hard-earned assets, the actress said, "Being 'rich' does not always give a man the right to act as a victim & belittle the woman alone, in this society. I have made my own identity by my sheer hard work; thus I would not allow anyone not related to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, based on my identity."