Not Kim Kardashian, but boyfriend Pete Davidson sends Valentine's Day flowers to...

'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson sure knows how to be a good boyfriend! The comedian sent an array of pink flowers to his girlfriend's sister, Khloe Kardashian. Pete, who is dating the beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, sent love to her sister- Khloe Kardashian too. Well, why only Khloe? Kim's younger sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all are embracing their romantic relationships. Whereas, Khloe, who recently had a breakup with his former beau Tristan Thompson might have missed a bunch of special Valentine's Day flowers this time, only if Pete hadn't made this sweet effort for her!

In a February 14 Instagram Story post, Khloe shared a picture of a pink floral bouquet arrangement that included calla lilies, roses and hydrangeas, writing, "The sweetest! Thank you, Pete!" She also shared photos of arrangements sent from mom Kris Jenner, sister Kylie Jenner and niece Penelope Disick, daughter of Kourtney.

Image Source : INSTA/KHLOE KARDASHIAN Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Story

And although Kim hasn't revealed her V-Day gift from Pete just yet, the couple did spend a fun-filled weekend full of dinner dates leading up to the holiday, as per E! News.

On February 12, the two enjoyed a date night in Brooklyn, which they followed up with by hitting up Cipriani NYC on February 13. And it was there before leaving the restaurant on Sunday that the two were seen locking lips for the first time in public since their playful SNL sketch in October.

A source close to Kim previously told E! News, "She is really happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She likes where she is at in life and is loving this new chapter."

On the other hand, Kanye West also caught his followers' attention by hinting that he sent his estranged wife Kim Kardashian a truck of red roses for Valentine's Day. He shared a picture of a black truck with a bed full of red roses and the words "My Vision is Krystal Klear" written on the side of the vehicle. Kanye also captioned the cryptic post, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR," followed by more than a few red rose emojis.

While his vision may be "KLEAR," the whereabouts of this truck are not. Kanye tagged Kim in the post, causing many to wonder if this special delivery was heading for her house. It is unknown if the roses were actually delivered. Kim, who shares four kids with Ye, has not publicly responded to this Instagram post.

