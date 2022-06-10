Not Anushka Sharma but Virat Kohli's acting in THIS video impresses Ranveer Singh; calls him 'best actor'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh is all praises for Virat Kohli's acting skills

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are avid social media users who regularly treat their fans and followers with pictures and videos on Instagram. They both are currently spending some quality time with each other and their daughter Vamika in the Maldives. On Friday, Cricketer Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle, and posted a BTS video with his wife Anushka. "Some candid moments" he captioned the video. In the video, Anushka and Virat could be seen portraying their goofy side, giving a very fun and playful vibe to the entire video. In a few shots, Virat could be seen wearing a turban and goofing around with Anushka. In another segment of the video, the couple could be seen twinning in denim, giving major couple goals.

Take a look:

The video garnered a lot of praise from their fans but what caught everyone's attention was actor Ranveer Singh's compliment for Virat in the comments section. Ranveer was impressed by Virat's acting skills and commented, "Best Actor in a Leading Role Male".

Besides this, a day ago, Anushka Sharma posted a heartfelt Instagram post for her daughter Vamika stating, "Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life". Also read: Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's pic from Maldives vacation as she makes sweet promise to her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

Anushka also shared a photo with Virat where both of them could be spotted tanned and posing happily for the selfie. Anushka looked pretty in a green dress and has accessorised her look with several golden necklaces. Virat, on the other hand, looked uber cool in a brown sleeveless t-shirt, showing off his tattoo.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy. Four years later, in January 2021, they entered into parenthood with the arrival of Vamika. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started shooting for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey