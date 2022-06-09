Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's pic from Maldives vacation as she makes sweet promise to her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is not just an amazing actress but is also a loving wife to husband Virat Kohli and a doting mother to daughter Vamika. She makes sure to take out time from her busy schedule and spend some quality time with her family. Anushka who is leaving no stone unturned as she preps up for her role in the upcoming sports film Chaka Xpress is currently on a vacation with her darling daughter and husband. Being an avid social media user, Anushka had been treating her fans and followers with some glimpses from her beach vacation in the Maldives. From picturesque views to her breakfast treats, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress has been sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories regularly. On Thursday, Anushka shared a picture of Vamika as she geared to take her on a ride. Sharing the picture, Anushka made a sweet promise to her little munchkin.

"Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life" along with a heart emoticon. Check out the picture below:

In the picture, Vamika can be seen sitting in a special stroller that was placed on a bike which had Vamika's name embedded on it. Earlier in the day, Anushka shared a glimpse of her healthy breakfast.

A day ago, Anushka shared a photo with Virat where both of them could be spotted tanned and posing happily for the selfie. Anushka looks pretty in a green dress and has accessorised her look with several golden necklaces. Virat, on the other hand, looks uber cool in a brown sleeveless t-shirt, showing off his tattoo.

Anushka and Virat had a hush-hush wedding and they got married in 2017 in Italy. Four years later, in January 2021, they entered into parenthood with the arrival of Vamika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started shooting for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey.