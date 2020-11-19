Nora Fatehi new anthem 'Pack Up' from sets of 'Naach Meri Rani' goes viral| Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORAFATEHI Nora Fatehi new anthem 'Pack Up' from sets of 'Naach Meri Rani' goes viral

With her stellar dance moves and amazing on-screen performances, Nora Fatehi has managed to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood. She has been winning over the internet with her unmissable social media posts and is enjoying a massive fan following from people around the nation. Recently, she was seen in Guru Randhawa's peppy number 'Naach Meri Rani'. In the music video, Nora plays a robot that grooves to Guru's tunes wherein she is totally slaying her futuristic and robotic moves.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared a fun video of her new anthem 'Pack Up' from the sets of 'Naach Meri Rani', wherein she captioned it as "Long shoot hours got me busting a new anthem. Pack up! "

In the video, the actress can be seen telling his co-stars and mates that now its 'Pack Up' time. "We are shooting way too long, we need to Pack Up," she said.

Meanwhile, 'Naach Meri Rani' song featured Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi. As the music video starts, Guru Randhawa is seen working on his robot in a lab when his robot aka Nora Fatehi comes to life. We see Nora killing in a black leather jumpsuit with red hair. Later, she dons a dazzling silver attire with purple hair. While Guru could be seen wearing a slick leather jacket.

On the work front, Nora was recently featured in Remo D'Souza's film 'Street Dancer 3D'.