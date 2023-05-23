Nora Fatehi's drastic physical transformation 'after surgeries' leaves netizens shocked. Old video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORA FATEHI Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi enjoys a huge fan-base due to her impressive dancing abilities. She made her sensational entry into the showbiz world almost a decade ago and featured in several chartbuster songs. Now, an old dance video of the actress surfaced online and netizens allege that Nora has got 'several surgeries' as she looks very different from her older version. The comments focussed on her physical transformation over the years.

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen belly dancing to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's song 'Mashallah' from Tiger Zinda Hai. Wearing a green-coloured bralette and slit skirt, Nora flaunted her perfect moves and dance steps. WATCH

Claiming that she looked 'unrecognisable' in the video, a user said "This video is her in her early to mid 20s. She looks so different now!" Another said, "At this point, anything original on her face is ver hard to tell anymore." A third comment read, "This was not pre-surgery.. some surgeries are also involved here." Another said, "I must say, Nora's surgeon has done a great job."

Nora Fatehi, who has an enthralling audience with her versatile dancing and acting skills, will be seen in '100 percent', which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. Dubbed as a story of "love, marriage, family and spies", the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala. Earlier, the production banner announced the film on Twitter alongside a short teaser video. "Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music & spies. Diwali 2023 just got bigger!" read the tweet by T-Series. "100%" will go on floors next year and will be released on Diwali 2023.

Nora rose to fame after her participation in the ninth season of Bigg Boss. She began her journey as a dancer from Jhalak season 9 and after 5 long years she has become the judge of season 10. Today, She is an accomplished dancer, judge, actor and have worked in several music videos.

