Newly wedded Disha Parmar trolled for not wearing sindoor, actress reacts

Bigg Boss 14 fame-singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Disha Parmar are head over heels in love with each other. The couple tied the knot in a lavish affair in Mumbai on July 16. While their fairytale romance and wedding received much love on social media, there were a few who trolled Disha for not wearing sindoor in recent photos. Taking to Instagram, Disha had dropped a series of her pictures in a bright pink saree with gold embroidery.

To complete her traditional look, she opted for some minimal jewellery and makeup. For the hair, she tied them in a neat bun. However, she wasn't wearing sindoor. Sharing the pictures, Disha captioned her post, "Happy Puppy! Saree: @labelkanupriya @_neelangi_." Her husband singer Rahul Vaidya commented, "My baby is killing it."

As soon as the post went viral, numerous social media users pointed that she is not wearing the sindoor. A users wrote, "sindur nahi lagaya again (again you didn't apply sindoor)". Another asked "Disha sindur kaha hai (Disha, where is your sindoor?)". A fan also said "Bhut sundr lg rhi ho ap pr sindur m Or khilti."

Responding to the trolls, the actress wrote, "Also to all the people who feel it’s their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor.. it’s my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it.. am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?"

Meanwhile, Rahul and Disha tied the knot in Mumbai. Post the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception and an after-party for their family members and close friends. The after-party was a star-studded event with Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rashmi Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni in attendance. The pictures and videos from the ceremonies were up on social media and the duo looked stunning in all the wedding festivities.

The singer posted a picture with his newly wedded wife flashing a broad smile. Disha too smiled for the camera flaunting the red vermillion over her head. Sharing the pic on his Instagram Story, Rahul wrote, "First selfie as Mr & Mrs Vaidya," followed by a red heart emoji.