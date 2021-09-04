Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt note on Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary: Being strong is what he taught me

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt note on Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary

On Rishi Kapoor's 69th birthday anniversary, his wife and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor poured her heart out in an emotional post. Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 3, 2020, after battling cancer, was in New York for almost a year for treatment. Neetu Kapoor was by his side throughout. Sharing the memories of those times, she remembered how they used to celebrate the little joys with food and television shows.

Along with a beautiful throwback picture, she wrote, "I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC... how we celebrated when his blood counts were high, we dined shopped laughed. In his lows, we just stayed home watched TV, ordered in amazing food and still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better."

"Hope and being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday! I'm sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab," she further wrote in the heart wrenching post.

Yesterday, the actress took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of Rishi from one of his films. In the picture, an emotional Rishi appeared to deliver a line. At the bottom of the photo were words which read,"A strong gust of wind ruined everything." Rishi was born on September 4, 1952. A day before his 69th birth anniversary, Neetu captioned, "Just one of those days."

Marking late Bollywood actor's birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also shared a social media post dedicated to her father. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a priceless throwback picture with her father from her childhood days.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "Hi Papa... We celebrate you everyday! We miss you and we love you! Heaven's brightest shining star! Happy birthday! Love you to the stars and beyond .... Always ...forever Mushk." In the image, Riddhima and Rishi could be seen posing for the camera, while dressed in casual attires with twinning hats.

For the unversed, the couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

They also starred together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.