Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima remember Rishi Kapoor with adorable posts ahead of his 69th birth anniversary

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Friday remembered Rishi Kapoor with a special post ahead of his 69th birth anniversary. The actress took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of Rishi from one of his films. In the picture, an emotional Rishi appeared to deliver a line. At the bottom of the photo were words which read,"A strong gust of wind ruined everything." Rishi was born on September 4, 1952. A day before his 69th birth anniversary, Neetu captioned, "Just one of those days."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, on other hand, remembered her late father Rishi Kapoor. She shared a precious throwback picture of her father with his granddaughter Samara Sahni on Instagram and added a few white heart emojis to the post.

Neetu often shares pictures of the late actor Rishi Kapoor on social media. Earlier, she dropped an 'ironical' picture with him. The actress shared a throwback picture featuring the late actor talking to someone as Neetu sat next to him. Both the stars were seen sporting serious expressions as if they trying to listen or understand something.

Describing their expressions in the photograph, Neetu wrote, "This was me having a birds-eye view on every time he spoke.. quite an ironical pic."

For those unversed, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife. The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

They also starred together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.