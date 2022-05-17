Neena Gupta in talks for film based on autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEENA GUPTA Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming comedy-drama web series 'Panchayat', has shared that she is in talks with producers for adapting her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' into a feature film. However, she revealed that it is in the initial stages as she only had her first meeting with the producers recently. Neena told the media that she hasn't given much thought on who should play her on-screen and also that it's the makers' prerogative.

Last year Kareena Kapoor Khan launched Neena Gupta's memoir which took almost 20 years to complete as the 'Badhaai Ho' actor wasn't sure about it initially. From dating West Indies cricketing legend Sir Viv Richards, raising her daughter Masaba Gupta on her own as a singer mother to making a thrilling comeback on the silver screen with 'Badhaai Do', the veteran actress has had a journey full of challenges that she took in her stride and lived life on her own terms.

In her autobiography, the actress has touched upon many known and unknown aspects of her life like her much-publicised affair with Richards and the media frenzy that surrounded Masaba's birth. ALSO READ: Sach Kahun Toh: Neena Gupta reveals she was molested by her doctor and tailor at young age

Recently, Masaba Gupta celebrated his dad and former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards' 70th birthday. Unlike the usual, Masaba enjoyed the day with his father at a golf course which happens to be his 'second favorite place after a cricket ground.' Viv's birthday was in March but Masaba updated her fans and followers after two months. She shared a sneak peek of the day well spent through several pictures and videos. "To celebrate dads 70th birthday in Antigua – a golf tournament (where he is happiest after a cricket field) for charity to raise money for healthcare workers in the region who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic," she captioned the post.

