Sach Kahun Toh: Neena Gupta reveals she was molested by her doctor and tailor at young age

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has opened up about some of the unpleasant memories of her younger days in her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh. The actress has revealed that she was molested by a doctor and a tailor when she was younger but she didn’t share it with her mother out of fear of being blamed for it.

In her book, the actress has shared an anecdote of her visit to an optician. She further revealed that her brother was asked to sit in the waiting room while she was inside his cabin. She wrote, “The doctor started with examining my eye and then went down to check out other areas that were unconnected with my eye. I was scared stiff while it was happening and felt disgusted all the way home. I sat in a corner in the house and cried my eyes out when nobody was looking. But I didn’t dare tell my mother about this because I was so scared that she would say that it was my fault. That I had probably said or done something to provoke him.” She added, “This happened to me many times at the doctor’s.”

Sharing another incident where she was molested during a visit to the tailor. Neena said that he got “too handsy” while taking her measurements, but added that she was forced to keep going back even after this incident. Talking about it, she wrote, “Because I felt like I had no choice. If I told my mother that I didn’t want to go to them, she would ask me why and I would have to tell her."

Neena also revealed that she was propositioned, at the age of 16, by a friend’s brother who had just got married. “I somehow managed to shrug off his advances politely without offending him or his family.”

Neena also shared that she soon realised that all other girls in her college had faced similar situations but none would tell their parents about it because “that would mean that the little freedom we had would be taken away. Or worse – that we would be blamed for bringing it upon ourselves.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta will be seen in the film 83 which is based on the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and features Ranveer Singh in the lead role.