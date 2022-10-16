Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy row: Affidavit says surrogate is relative, marriage registered 6 yrs ago

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WIKKIOFFICIAL Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have welcomed twins via surrogate

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan became parents to twins and announced the news on social media on October 9. They have named their newborns Uyir and Ulagam. While there was no official confirmation from the celebrity couple, reports claimed that the babies were born via surrogacy. Several questions were raised as to whether the surrogacy laws applicable in the country were followed by Nayanthara and Vignesh. It may be noted that the couple got married four months ago. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that an inquiry will be conducted into the matter. Now, new information related to the matter has come to light after an affidavit by Nayanathara and Vignesh has been submitted.

Nayanthara's surrogate a relative of the actress

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivam have submitted an affidavit to the Tamil Nadu health department in which it has been revealed that the surrogate through which the twins were born is a relative of the GodFather actress, which is in accordance with the law. The surrogate is revealed to be based out of Dubai and handles the business of the actress in the country. Another piece of news that has come forward is that Nayanthara and Vignesh registered their marriage six years. Earlier this year in June, the couple wed in a ceremony in Chennai.

Read: South movies releasing in October 2022: GodFather to Yashoda, check out complete list

What do surrogacy laws say in India?

Below are some of the laws related to surrogacy in India.

-- Commercial surrogacy is banned in India.

-- The surrogate should be at least married once and should have her own child.

-- Only altruistic surrogacy would be allowed wherein except for the medical expenses and the insurance cover of the surrogate, no other charges or expenses would be covered by the couple who engages the surrogate.

-- Those who are above 21 years of age but under 36 are eligible for surrogacy with the consent of their families.

On the movies front, Nayanthara will be making her Hindi film debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan, which will release next year in June. The 37-year-old actress' upcoming projects also include Malayalam movie Gold and a yet-untitled film backed by Zee Studios.

Read: Ponniyin Selvan I actor Jayam Ravi recalls praise from Rajinikanth: 'Whole new meaning to my career'

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News