South movies releasing in October 2022: God Father to Yashoda, check out complete list

October is here and the south industry is lined up for the big releases this month. From God Father to Yashoda there is a long list of south films that are scheduled to set the theatres on fire. There is no doubt that South Indian cinema has always given us more than we expected. Be it the content, story, graphics or VFX their movies are always on the next level.

Here's the list of the movies that will hit the theatres this October:

1. God Father

God Father is an action movie directed by Mohan Raja. The movie casts Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The Music is composed by Thaman S while the cinematography is done by Nirav Shah. The film is jointly produced by Ram Charan, R B Choudary, N V Prasad under Konidela Production Company, Super Good Films banners. God Father is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster movie 'Lucifer'. The movie will hit the theatres

2. Yashoda

'Yashoda' hints at a story that has elements of mystery and can hold intrigue. Directed by debutants Hari and Harish, Yashoda was simultaneously filmed in Telugu and Tamil and will also release in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the movie will also feature, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan and Murli Sharma as lead characters. Other popular actors who were roped in for Yashoda are Sampath Raj and Rao Ramesh. The movie is slated to release on 21st October 2022.

3. The Ghost

The Ghost is an action thriller movie directed by Praveen Sattaru. The movie casts Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles along with Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Shrikanth Iyyangar, Bilal Hossein, and many others will be seen in supporting roles. The music is composed by Mark k Robin while the cinematography is done by Mukesh G and it is edited by Dharmendra Kakarala. The film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar. The movie will hit the big screens on 5th October 2022.

4. Dhamaka

Dhamaka is an action entertainer movie directed by Trinadharao Nakkina. The movie casts Ravi Teja in the lead role. The Music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. It is is produced by T G Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The release date of the flick in 14th October 2022.

5. 18 Pages

18 Pages is a romantic entertainer movie written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. Produced by Bunny Vas. The movie cast includes Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the main lead roles while Gopi Sundar scored the music. The movie is slated to release on 14th October 2022.

