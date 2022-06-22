Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan snuggle in sunkissed picture from honeymoon; fans want more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIGNESH SHIVAN Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan after their fairytale wedding on June 9 in Chennai, jetted off for their honeymoon in Thailand. Ever since the newlywed couple has been treating their fans and followers with loved-up pictures from their vacation. Keeping up with the trend, on Wednesday, Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with his wifey. Sharing the pictures, the filmmaker simply captioned the post with a few hashtags including "#unwraptheworld #pickyourtrail #unwrapthailand #thesiam #thesiamhotel #vacation."

Take a look:

Indeed the pictures scream togetherness as the couple looks much in love. The first picture was a sunkissed selfie in which the couple can be seen sitting close to each other. In the other one, both can be seen posing in a garden.

Fans reactions

The couple's loyal fans bombarded the post with their sweet wishes for the couple. One of them wrote, "Pure blessings." Another said, "Happy marriage life." A fan also said, "Gorgeous looks."

On Monday also Vignesh posted beautiful pictures with Nayanthara from their honeymoon. Adding many loved-up emojis, Vignesh wrote in the caption, "In #Thailand with my Thaaram."

For those unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in a private ceremony that took place on June 9 in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. Their wedding was attended by celebs like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, Ajith, Atlee and others.

After their wedding, the lovebirds announced their new beginning on their respective social media handles with loveable pictures. On one hand where Vignesh wrote, "On a scale of 10 …She’s Nayan & am the one By God’s Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara."

Nayanthara's upcoming projects

On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, Godfather with Chiranjeevi and Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran. She recently turned producer along with her husband Vignesh.

