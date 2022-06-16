Shah Rukh Khan poses with AR Rahman & his son Ameen at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AR AMEEN AR Ameen, Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently met musician AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen. The trio posed together for the camera. Taking to Instagram, AR Rahman's son shared a photo that was seemingly clicked at actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan's wedding in Chennai. While the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor looks handsome in a white shirt paired with black pants as his outfit of the day, the father-son duo chose ethnic attires for the occasion. For the picture, SRK stood in the middle with the musician on one side and Ameen on the other.

As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with lovely comments and remembered their musical outings like 'Dil se', 'Swades', 'One 2 ka 4' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. A fan wrote, "Alexa, play Dil Se re! " Another fan commented, "Omggggg.....my two biggest favourites ...Shahrukh and ARR Sir in one frame." Reacting to the post, Jonita Gandhi wrote, "3 dapper boys." For the unversed, AR Rahman has produced the song for Mani Ratnam's 1998 film 'Dil Se' which starred Shah Rukh in the lead role.

Take a look

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and AR Rahman were among the select guests at Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's wedding in Mahabalipuram. The couple wed in a grand and glittering ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram in the presence of close family members and a host of friends from the film industry. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan is ready to 'sign up' for wife Gauri Khan's designing classes. Actor says...

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

On the professional front, the superstar will next star in 'Jawan' alongside Nayanthara. Apart from them, Sanya Malhotra will also feature in the awaited project. He will also be seen in Pathaan. The film which marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan, Dunki and now Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to take over 2023 like a KING



Shah Rukh Khan recently announced a film with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki. The film went on floors this April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab. Apart from SRK, the film will feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.