Shah Rukh Khan is ready to 'sign up' for wife Gauri Khan's designing classes. Actor says...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan drops a cute comment on wife Gauri Khan's Instagram post

Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer, recently announced her new venture

Shah Rukh Khan, who is set to return to the big screen after a hiatus of more than three years, never misses an opportunity to delight his fans. This year King Khan has announced three big releases and while his fans are waiting with bated breaths for the films to hit the box office, his small interaction with his wife Gauri Khan on Instagram has left fans in awe of the power couple.

Gauri Khan's Instagram Post

Gauri, who is an interior designer, recently posted a video on Instagram announcing a masterclass on the interior design and decor platform. The star wife informed about the topics she will be covering in the masterclass and wrote "A sneak peek into my class on residential design @thedesignersclass. Learn the tips and tricks of residential design and get exclusive tips and tricks from me." SRK, who is known for his witty sense of humor, reacted to Gauri's post. He commented, "I think I will sign up for this....get my study to look better!!"

While fans called this interaction adorable, many bombed the comments section with messages expressing concern for the Shah Rukh Khan's health and well-being. An Instagram user wrote, "hope you're good, praying for you".Another fan wrote, "Hope you're doing well, sir... Get well soon! We love you loads."

For the unversed, SRK has tested positive for COVID-19. A media report stated that filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash played the role of a super-spreader event and has left over 50 guests infected with the virus. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan's Professional Front

The superstar will next be seen in Pathaan. The film which marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. ALSO READ: Pathaan, Dunki and now Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to take over 2023 like a KING

Shah Rukh Khan recently announced a film with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki. The film went on floors this April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab. Apart from SRK, the film will feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023. Also, he has the film 'Jawan' in his kitty.

(With ANI inputs)