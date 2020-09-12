Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya called by UP Police regarding her FIR against the actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui had filed a court case against the actor in July, in reference to which she has been called by the police of Budhana in UP. Aaliya told India TV, "I am going there since the case which has been filed by me and for the same police has called me there so that I can visit the actual location with them to verify and authenticate my claim including Nawaz house." She had filed a case on July 27 this year under section 354 of IPC and other sections of the POCSO act. According to above section, one can not reveal the identity of the victim directly or indirectly.

According to the complaint filed by Aaliya, her daughter who was 9 years (now her age is 17) was molested by Nawazuddin's brother Minhazuddin. She claims that Minhazuddin molested her daughter and showed adult clips at Nawazuddin's house in Uttar Pradesh. According to the FIR, Nawazuddin was not present at that time. He was in Mumbai. Aaliya later went to Mumbai and informed about the same to the actor. Aa per the FIR, Nawazuddin told Aaliya that since his career has just started, she should keep the information to herself as it will put him in bad light. She claims that the Raees actor asked her to keep the matter inside closed doors and solve it.

Aaliya had filed an FIR against the whole family of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and had also claimed that the actor has been silent in the fear of losing his career in films.

Earlier this year, Aaliya had filed for divorce from Nawazuddin alleging that the actor has been unfaithful in the marriage. She had said, “I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well. When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m mad and I’m the first lady who’s come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage