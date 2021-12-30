Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PICTUREVICTUREOFFICIAL Naseeruddin Shah gets trolled for 'Mughals were refugees' remark, netizens call him 'thankless'

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has landed himself into a new controversy after he called Mughals 'refugees' in a recent interview. In a video circulating on social media, the actor could be heard saying, "The so-called atrocities of the Mughals are being highlighted all the time. We forget that the Mughals are people who have contributed to the country. They are people who have left lasting monuments in the country, who have left the tradition of dancing, music, painting, literature. Mughals came here to make this their homeland. You can call them refugees if you like." The statement made netizens furious and they heavily trolled the actor for the same.

The actor made the remarks during an interview with Karan Thapar for The Wire. Trolling Naseeruddin, a user said "What the fuck is wrong with #naseeruddinshah ?#Mughals brought Culture, #Dance and Music? Is he on #DRUGS?" Another wrote, "He has lost his senses, need not take him seriously. Our country is filled with thankless people & he is one of them. #naseeruddinshah #senseless."

Here's how netizens react to Naseeruddin Shah's remark

On the professional front, Naseeruddin Shah is all set to woo the audience with his performance in the new film 'Rannchhod'. Written and directed by Rahul S Karjani, 'Rannchhod' is touted as an adventure drama.

As per a statement, the film traces the journey of a young and talented man with great ambitions who embarks on an emotional yet tumultuous journey to save his family from financial debt.