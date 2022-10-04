Nagarjuna Reviews Ponniyin Selvan I, says 'Mani Ratnam proved what a master craftsman he always was'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DULQUER/FILE IMAGE Ponniyin Selvan1 reviewed by Nagarjuna

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has congratulated director Mani Ratnam and his whole unit of 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' saying that the ace director has proven with the historical fiction-- what a master craftsman he always was. At a press conference in Chennai called by the unit of his upcoming film 'The Ghost', which in Tamil is titled 'Ratchan - The Ghost', Nagarjuna said: "Before I talk about my upcoming film, let me congratulate Mani Sir. 'Ponniyin Selvan' had always been his dream. He had always talked about it to me as well quite a few times."

Stating that the ace director had proven what a mastercraftsman he always was, the actor said: "I have such fond memories of working with him in 'Geethanjali' in 1988. I have seen his journey of work and what he's achieved.

"I would like to congratulate Vikram, my dear brother Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha and of course, A.R. Rahman. I would like to congratulate all of them for the wonderful piece of art they have given us," he added. ALSO READ: Om Raut reacts to Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush teaser, says 'disheartened but not...

Stating that he had been born and brought up in Chennai, before his dad took him to Hyderabad, the actor said that it feels like coming home every time he comes down to Chennai.

About Ponniyin Selvan I

The magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', which is based on eminent writer Kalki's literary classic by the same name, has grossed a whopping sum of Rs 200 crore worldwide so far. The first part of PS 1 which released recently, is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. The film is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country and is based on the Tamil classic 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki. Also backed by Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions, "Ponniyin Selvan-I" released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News