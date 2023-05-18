Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
Mrunal Thakur exudes desi vibes at Cannes Film Festival 2023; Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends love

Mrunal Thakur took the Internet by storm with her glamorous saree look at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2023 14:40 IST
Mrunal Thakur
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRUNAL THAKUR Mrunal Thakur

After making a stylish debut in black at Cannes Film Festival, Mrunal Thakur donned ultra-glam look for Day 3. She flaunted her desi avatar in a gorgeous shimmery saree. Dressed in an embroidered-shimmery lavender saree by Falguni Shane Peacock, Mrunal opted for matching earrings, Jimmy Choo heels and devy makeup to complete her much-appreciated look. Dropping the pictures, she wrote, 'Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am'.

As soon as she shared the photos, fans, friends and her industry colleagues showered love. Samantha Ruth Prabhu added 'Love', followed by a heart symbol on Mrunal's post.

 

