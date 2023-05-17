Esha Gupta makes Cannes Film Festival debut in sultry thigh-slit gown; see her bold red carpet look

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Esha Gupta Cannes debut

Actress Esha Gupta made a head-turning debut on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. She is attending the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation and participated in the opening ceremony and the premiere of the opening film-Jeanne Du Barry, which is Johnny Depp's comeback movie. Esha known for Jannat 2 and her risque and sensational fashion choices, walked the red carpet in a soft pink gown with a thigh-high slit making a bold statement.

The gown by designer Nicolas Jebran featured a slit extending almost up to her waist and a sheer neckline adorned with delicate white floral accents or lace. A pair of dazzling earrings, statement rings and white high heels were her picks to enhance her Cannes look along with minimal makeup and hair tied in a low bun.

Earlier, the actress posted this video and said, "I am delighted to be here at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of Indian government delegation. I just want to take this moment to express my gratitude towards the Indian government and FICCI for providing me this opportunity on a global stage. India is now on a global stage in the world of cinema and it is an honour to be representing my country to showcase the world its unique voice and perspective in the world of cinema. Walking the red carpet at Cannes is nothing but a dream come true."

Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chillar are also making their Cannes debut this year. Content creator Dolly Singh, reality TV show star Sakshi Pradhan will also be in attendance. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is taking place from May 16 to May 27, 2023.

