Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mother's Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh to Kareena Kapoor-Taimur, Bollywood duos you just can't miss

May 10, 2020, will be observed as Mother's day this year and the world will thank mothers for their motherhood and the influence on society. People all around the world celebrate the day in different ways however this year celebrations will be hurdled by the coronavirus pandemic. Even though it will be a low-key affair this year, but it does not stop anyone from wishing their dear ones on social media. Similar goes the scene with various Bollywood celebrities who will wish their mothers on Sunday on their Instagram and Twitter handles. It is always said what you have learned in your life half of them are taught by your mother. The same goes for the Bollywood mothers who leave no stone unturned in teaching their daughters and sons about how things work be it acting or style quotient. Despite being busy they make out time for their kids to do the best for them. On this Mother's Day 2020, let's have a look at some of the popular Bollywood mothers with their children.

Babita-Kareena and Karisma:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Babita, Karisma and Kareena

The three of them are one of the most stylish mother-daughters of the Bollywood industry. Recently, on Babita Kapoor's birthday, her daughters tried to cheer her up by sharing some throwback photos amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur:

The two of them are one of the most adorable mother-son duos and always have eyes on them whenever they step out in public. Not only this, but Kareena also keeps on sharing photos of Taimur on Instagram leaving fans wanting for more.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan:

Aishwarya is one proud mom and has a lot of time made public appearances with her daughter Aaradhya. Not only this, she keeps on sharing her daughter's work on social media be it a drawing or dance performance.

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara and Amrita

There's no doubt about the fact that Sara is a photocopy of her mother and actress Amrita. Amrita has always been vocal about being proud of Sara's work. Apart from this, the mother-daughter duo is also active on social media and treats fans with various TikToks.

Tanuja and Kajol:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tanuja and Kajol

Two of the most celebrated women of the industry have always impressed the audience with their work and this is something which makes them famous.

Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi and Sridevi

Although the legendary actress is no more but everyone knows how proud she was of her daughters and made sure that they always look perfect whenever they step out in public.

Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan:

The motherly love for Abhishek seen from her side is basically every mother ever and makes us go soft. ​

Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor:

Neetu is one proud mom who always encourages Ranbir and appreciates his work and even defends him when needed. Not only this, but she is also the coolest of the lot as she always keeps a track of his girlfriends.

Gauri Khan, Suhana, Aryan and AbRam:

Gauri shares a great rapport with all three kids--Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. She often shares pictures and videos with her kids on social media.

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt:

There's no doubt about the fact that Alia shares a great bond with her mother and Raazi co-star Soni Razdan. Soni Razdan has always stood for her daughter and vice versa. They both have stood beside each other as strong pillars.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage