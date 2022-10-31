Morbi Bridge Collapse: Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri lead Bollywood in expressing grief over incident

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VIVEKAGNIHOTRI Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri mourned the tragic Morbi bridge collapse

Morbi Bridge Collapse: The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday killing at least 132 people. Search and rescue operations are underway in an attempt to save more lives and help those injured in the accident. Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri were among those who expressed their grief over the incident in tweets on Sunday night. The more than a century-old bridge in Morbi city, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, caved in around 6.30 pm on Sunday when it was crammed with people.

Anupam Kher expresses grief over Morbi bridge collapse

After the incident, Anupam Kher prayed for those who lost their lives or were injured. He wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. My Deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy and pray for the speedy recovery who are injured (sic)."

Vivek Agnihotri saddened by bridge collpase

The Kashmir Files director said, "Deeply saddened to hear about Morbi Bridge collapse. My prayers for all the victims’ families. All those responsible must be punished with acts of murder. Also probe if it’s a sabotage by #UrbanNaxals because they are very capable of going to any extent (sic)."

Meanwhile, about the search and rescue operations, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday, "The rescue operation is in its last stage in the Machchhu river. It will be over soon." Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British-era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

(With PTI inputs)

