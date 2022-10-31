Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film makes the most of weekend despite India vs SA match

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Ram Setu still features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev

Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's latest release saw a slight jump in business on the weekend and the collections rose by some margin. The movie hit the big screens on October 25, a day after Diwali, and was released alongside Ajay Devgn's Thank God. Ram Setu has been ahead of its competitor film since Day 1 and the business of both films saw a slight jump over the weekend due to the holiday. This is a good signal for the makers. Now, with the weekday setting in, it will be interesting to see how both movies fare at the box office.

Ram Setu sees growth in business on weekend

Ram Setu saw a slight jump in its business on the weekend. On Saturday, the movie collected Rs 7.30 crore. This figure was more than the Friday collections of Rs 6.05 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adrash shared that the movie should have collected in double digits but that did not happen. On Sunday, India faced South Africa in the T20 World Cup match and due to it, the business of Ram Setu was affected a bit. However, considering the Sunday earnings, the collections of the film now stand at Rs 55 crore, give or take.

Read: Adipurush release postponed? Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer opts out of Sankranthi 2023 race

Ram Setu beats Thank God

Since Day1, Ajay Devgn's comedy film Thank God has been trailing behind Ram Setu in terms of collections. Thank God has almost lost its steam and will be finding it very difficult to reach Rs 40 crore mark. Its box office performance can be dubbed as dismal despite the cast including the likes of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Despite the comedy genre, the audience has not really shown much interest in it.

Read: Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers heart attack, admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu to premiere on Prime Video

Meanwhile, Ram Setu's OTT rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. After winding up its theatrical run, the film will stream on Prime Video. The film follows an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy it.

Latest Bollywood News