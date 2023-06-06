Mommy to be Ileana D’Cruz’s beach day in a yellow bikini

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ileana D'Cruz shares photos from the beach.

Ileana recently shared on Instagram stories, giving glimpses of the beach she was at. The actor did not reveal the location of her ‘babymoon’ but it sure seems like the perfect place for a holiday. Since Ileana conceived her baby, she has been dropping priceless glimpses of her new journey. And now as the mom-to-be enjoyed her time on a beach, she dropped a beautiful baby picture flaunting her bare baby bump.

One photo showed her feet covered in sand. She wore an anklet made of shells. She wrote with the photo, “Sandy toes, happy heart”. Ileana also shared a video that showed a glimpse at the sea and the waves. The final post was a selfie of Ileana, wearing a yellow bikini and brown sunglasses with a tiny peek at her baby bump. She wrote, “Soaked up some lovely sunshine”.She also added, “Think baby nugget loved it too”.

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram and shared photos in mirror selfies in which she could be seen flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the pictures, It’s all about angles”. A few days back, Ileana shared photos in a beautiful black slit dress. The actor cutely looks at her baby bump while she poses for the camera. She captioned the post, “Bump alert”!!

For the unversed, Ileana announced her pregnancy in April with an adorable image of a baby romper with the words: "And so the adventure begins" printed on it. This was followed by a photo of a "Mama" pendant. Sharing the images, the actress wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." Ileana's mother Samira D'Cruz commented, "Welcome soon to the world my new grandbaby (heart emoticon) can't wait (dancing emoticon)." While Nargis Fakhri dropped love-struck and clapping hands emoticons, Nisha Aggarwal said, "So beautiful. Congratulations.”

According to reports, Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumors surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

