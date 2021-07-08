Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Mimi: Kriti Sanon shares first look poster, film to release in July

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon surprised fans on social media as she dropped the first look of herself from her upcoming film 'Mimi'. In the poster, Kriti was donned a surprised expression on her face. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan the film will be released in the month of July 2021. The actress will be playing the role of a surrogate mother in the upcoming film.

Sharing the poster and video, Kriti wrote, "This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned." The first glimpse of 'Mimi' aka Kriti has left netizens excited to know what is in store from the film. It showcases Kriti cradling something like a baby bump but with a question mark on it. The tagline of the film reads, “Nothing like what you are expecting.”

The makers, Maddock Films and Jio Studios, have kept the details under wraps. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is inspired by Samruddhi Porey-directed movie Mala Aai Vhaaychya, which won the National Award for best feature film in Marathi in 2011.

On talking about the movie, Kriti said, "Mimi is the only film which I said yes after hearing the idea but not the script. When I heard the script later, I realized the role has a lot to offer to me as an actor."

During the interaction, the actress also revealed that she gained 15 kilos for Mimi. "We had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and Laxman sir was very clear that it was necessary to gain weight for those scenes because he didn’t want the character to have a chiseled face. Since I have a high-metabolism, I knew this was going to be a task for me. I knew I had to increase my appetite and calorie intake, so I completely stopped working out, even Yoga!"