Milind Soman, wife Ankita Konwar's Egypt vacation is all about 'dive, eat, sleep, repeat' | See pics

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are a match made in heaven. Ever since the couple tied the knot they have been giving some major relationship goals. From their couple's workout videos to celebrating the little things together, the couple has always showcased how life is when you have a loving and supporting partner. These days the much in love pair is having the time of their life in Egypt. Both Milind and Ankita took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a glimpse of their vacation. On Thursday, Milind shared a series of pictures along with a quirky caption that read, "Sunset in the Red Sea dive, eat, sleep, repeat !! The corals here cannot be imagined." He also added hashtags diving, Egypt, redsea, life, love, happiness and health.

The pictures indeed scream happiness and joy. From spending time together against the setting sun to enjoying the stunning sea view, the couple had a blissful time in Russia.

Previously, Milind shared about his visit to a Monastery and wrote, "On the way to Mt Sinai, to retrace the journey that Moses took 3500 years ago to hear the voice of God ..First stop, the Monastery of St Catherine, who was martyred at the age of 18 in the 4th century..Faith is everything!"

Ankita too shared a reel on her Instagram in which she shared a snippet of her travel diaries. She wrote, "Egypt is much more than the pyramids !!"

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. The couple is a fitness enthusiast and keeps posting videos on social media from their workouts together.

