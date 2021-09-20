Ankita Konwar reveals being abused as child and losing loved ones, husband Milind Soman reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar

Milind soman and Ankita Konwar are one of the most popular and loved couples on social media. While the couple who's synonymous with fitness has given everybody some serious relationship goals, their pairing has also been subjected to severe trolling. In an Instagram post, Ankita opened about hardships she has faced over the years. Ankita revealed that she was abused as a child and lost some dear ones, in addition to being 'judged for being with the person she loves'.

Sharing an Instagram reel, Ankita wrote, "Abused as a child, Grew up in hostels, Lived in foreign cities alone, Cheated by people I trusted most. Lost a brother, Lost ex lover, Lost my father. Being called names for the way I look and judged for being with the person I love. So if you see me being optimistic, just know that I am! Love yourself."

Soon after her post, Milind Soman took to the comment section to extend support to his wife. "You've come a long way, baby," he wrote. Reacting to it, Ankita responded writing, "thank you for always being the best companion."

Apart from him, actress Anusha Dandekar too extended her support to Ankita. "My Ankki," she commented her post followed by multiple heart emojis.

Meanwhile, model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar celebrated their third wedding anniversary in July. They had tied the knot in Spain in July, 2018. Marking the occasion the duo shared heartfelt notes for each other on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Milind shared pictures with his wife. He wrote: "Happy 3rd anniversary @ankita_earthy, miss you every moment you crazy thing #love."

Ankita penned a note on Instagram: "Everyday is an adventure, a new anniversary of something and another valentines day with you. 3 years since we had our magical wedding in that little forest in Spain, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Being with you is like experiencing magic, firsthand! You're the water to my earth. Shaping me, nurturing me, growing with me. I'm grateful for this bond we share, every single living minute. Always and forever #ultreia #foreverlove #forbetterorforworse #insicknessandinhealth."