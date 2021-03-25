Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Milind Soman tests positive for COVID-19

Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter."Tested positive. #Quarantine," Soman wrote.

The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", which started streaming in December. Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was "recovering well".

On the related note, Aamir on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. Since the actor bid goodbye to social media, his spokesperson confirmed the same and also stated that he has home quarantined himself and is taking all the necessary precautions. The 56-year-old actor is doing "fine" and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

The statement by Aamir Khan's spokesperson said, "Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Manoj Bajpyaee, Satish Kaushik, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mayur Vakani, and others, tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.

-with PTI inputs