Milind Soman picks up garbage on his way to Shiva Temple, urges people to be 'smarter than monkeys'

Actor and model Milind Soman keeps inspiring his followers to be a better person and work for the betterment of the society. Other than being a fitness enthusiast, Milind is an environmentalist who keeps urging people to become a responsible citizens and shows it through his actions. Recently, he visited the Shiva Temple at the top of the hill with his wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha Suman and decided to pick up garbage on the way. Recalling his experience, Milind revealed that he was surprised to know that there weren't any dustbins at the temple because of the fear of monkeys. He then urged fans to be smarter than monkeys.

Milind Soman shared selfies with his wife and mother and also shared a picture of him holding the garbage he picked on the way. He wrote, "Small trek to a Shiva temple at the top of a hill today with @ankita_earthy and @somanusha To make it more fun and to show my respect to the deity, I picked up as much garbage as I could along the holy trail... Strangely, at the temple I was told by the caretaker that there were no dustbins because of monkeys throwing the garbage out of the bins, and all garbage would be burnt in the forest."

He added, "Point no.1 - I really think the time has come for us to be smarter than monkeys.

Point no. 2 - Food companies really need to start using bio degradable packaging so that more people can eat more junk, guiltfree"

Reacting to Milind Soman's post, wife Ankita Konwar said, "Har Har Mahadev." Many fans were inspired by Milind's gesture and lauded him on social media. One user wrote, "kudos to you, much love and respect." Another wrote, "You are an inspiration."

On a related note, Milind Soman was booked for obscenity earlier this month. On his birthday, the actor shared a picture of himself running naked on a beach in Goa which resulted in a case being filed against him by Goa Police. A Goa Police spokesperson said that an FIR under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, has been registered against Soman.

"The FIR has been registered at the Colva police station in South Goa district," the spokesperson said.

