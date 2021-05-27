Mika Singh, Rakhi Sawant hug out old kiss rivalry? Viral video suggests so

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Mika Singh, Rakhi Sawant

Seems like actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant and singer Mika Singh have let bygones be bygones. The two crossed each other's paths on Wednesday and greeted each other with a big smile and a warm hug. Recently, when Rakhi was interacting with the paparazzi in Mumbai, Mika chanced to have been at the same place. Upon seeing each other, they addressed one another as friends and shared a hug.

The duo also heaped praises on one another. While Mika congratulated Rakhi for her stint in Bigg Boss 14, the actress lauded him for his philanthropic work during the pandemic. Take a look at the viral video:

Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh courted controversy in 2006 when Rakhi had filed a police complaint against Mika, accusing him of “forcibly kissing her" at his birthday party in Mumbai. At the time she had told PTI that she would never be friends with the singer again. “I don’t think I would call him my friend from now on. Nobody has the right to play with an innocent woman’s dignity," she had said.

On the work front, Rakho, who made headlines for her crazy antics in celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 14, has started working on her upcoming web series called "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn", which is directed by Marukh Mirza.

