Shehnaaz Gill's 'thumkas' on Punjabi song 'Deo De Vyah Vich' leaves fans excited. Watch video

Image Source : INSTA/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill's 'thumkas' on Punjabi song ‘Deor De Vyah Vich’ leaves fans excited. Watch video

Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill was one of the major reasons why the reality show Bigg Boss 13 was a superhit. Her cute antics, funny dialogues and chemistry with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla left everyone asking for more. Soon after the show was over, she left everyone speechless with her stunning makeover as she lost oodles of weight. And later, it came to light that she finally signed her big movie project. Well, yet again, 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' has left us swooning over her viral dance videos. She took to Instagram and shared a video of herself grooving to Punjabi wedding song 'Deor De Vyah' sung by Prakash and Surinder Kaur. Shehenaaz looks perfect as she danced wearing a pink and black anarkali along with a bright red and yellow phulkari dupatta.

In another reel which was shared on social media, Shehnaaz looks stunning in her desi avatar grooving to Harshdeep Kaur’s 2015 song Jutti Kasuri. The video was shared with a black and white background and showed Shehnaaz in a traditional avatar as she wore a salwar suit, paired with jhumkas with loose hair and minimal make-up.

Have a look at the videos here: