Mika Singh's controversial love life: Rakhi Sawant's public kiss to getting slapped by ex-girlfriend

Mika Singh's love life has been mired in controversy. From publicly kissing Rakhi Sawant to his confession about getting slapped by an ex, we take a look at times when his personal life hit headlines.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2022 20:14 IST
Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MIKASINGH

Mika Singh currently features on the show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti

Mika Singh is currently featuring on the reality show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti where he is looking for his bride. The show got off to a very good start with Mika meeting potential brides from all backgrounds. With developing relationships, it will be seen whether Mika will find his 'vohti' and who the lucky lady will be. However, Mika's love life has hit the headlines often. Let's take a look at times when Mika was in news over his personal affairs. 

Mika's controversial kiss with Rakhi Sawant 

Mika and Rakhi Sawant made headlines back in 2006 over their 'public kiss'. Mika landed himself in trouble after forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant on the lips during his birthday. The whole incident was caught on camera. Later, Rakhi filed a case of molestation against the singer. Recently, they made up in public and let bygones be bygones. 

 

Mika sang at his ex's wedding 

Mika revealed on Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti that he had an affair in school but got dumped. He said he was not well off and was a struggle at that time and that was the reason why he could not end up with the woman. He also said that he sang and performed at her wedding as it was a promise he made to her. 

Films, shows courted controversies for hurting religious sentiments: Kaali, Tandav, Padmaavat & more

When Mika got slapped by an ex   

Mika revealed on the reality show that he was slapped by an ex. He said that it was a serious relationship but when she found out that he was speaking to other women on the phone, she slapped him across his face. "For the first time I got slapped and I understood what a girlfriend means," Mika said on the show. 

When Mika shared objectionable photos with model  

In 2018, Mika was allegedly arrested in the UAE for sending objectionable photos to a 17-year-old Brazilian model. She filed a case of sexual misconduct against him. 

Stranger Things Last Season: Details about episodes of S5 revealed, makers spill beans on finale

 

