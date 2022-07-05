Stranger Things Last Season: Details about episodes of S5 revealed, makers spill beans on finale

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STRANGERTHINGSTV Stranger Things stills

Stranger Things Last Season: Stranger Things S4 was remarkable for more than one reason. Not only did it raise the bar of the sci-fi horror series but also took the story forward giving it multiple branches and characters. There's so much to look forward now. Will Eleven be able to save Hawkins? Will Vecna/Henry/One be successful in his devious plan of taking over the world? Will the Upside Down gang reach their ultimate goal? So many questions were raised with the new episodes of the show. Apart from the storyline, the other thing, that was much talked about was the length of the episodes. After all, Stranger Things S4 last episode was over two-and-a-half hours long.

The Duffer brothers have explained why episodes of 'Stranger Things' season four went so long and revealed why they don't expect season five to follow suit. According to The Hollywood Stories, during the latest 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast episode hosted by Josh Horowitz, the creative minds by the Netflix hit opened up for a spoiler-y conversation about the second part of the show's latest season. Among the things they talked about were, character deaths, an improvised kiss between two of the show's main characters and what's on the table for season five. That included what fans can expect out of the length of the final season's episodes. Most of those ran for nearly 80 minutes while the last three were no shorter than an hour and a half. The duo says "we don't expect" season five's episodes to be as long, except for season five's last episode and the streaming series' finale.

Matt said, "We're more likely to do what we did here, which is to just have a two-and-a-half-hour episode." He then went on to explain why season four's episodes were ultimately so long. "The only reason we don't expect to be as long is because typically -- or this season, if you look at it, it's almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery. You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they're struggling with adapting to high school and so forth. Steve's trying to find a date, all of that," said Matt.

He continued, "None of that is obviously going to be occurring in the first two episodes. For the first time ever, we don't wrap things up at the end of four." Regarding the final season's pacing and start point, Matt noted, that "it's going to be moving fast" though they're not sure if it's "going to be moving 100 miles per hour."

Matt explained, "Characters are already going to be in action, they're already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that's going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different." "I'm sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer," Matt adds, before saying, while laughing, "It's going to be Return of the King-ish with, like, eight endings," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

