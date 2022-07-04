Stranger Things S4 Vol 2 subtitles are so elaborate that they end up being funny: Tentacles squelching wetly

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NETFLIX INDIA Stranger Things S4 Vol 2

Stranger Things S4 Vol 2 has taken the Internet by storm. Fans of the show have loved the two new long episodes on Netflix. Eleven and her Upside Down gang have surprised one and all with their eccentric adventure and story of Vecna/Henry/One. But the other thing that caught everybody's attention was the elaborate subtitles of Stranger Things S4 Vol 2. They are so elaborate that the users reading them can't help but chuckle.

"Delicate, yearning music playing," "The upbeat surfer music intensifies," and "Tentacles squelching wetly," are only a few examples of it. Check out the best ones here:

The series has been extremely popular on Netflix since its debut. It only grew with each season and with the latest one arriving on July 1, the final two episodes of the sci-fi horror drama series 'Stranger Things 4' caused the server to crash at Netflix, the platform that is streaming the show, reports 'Variety'.

According to the global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.com, user reports of problems with Netflix spiked around 3 a.m (U.S. Eastern Standard Time), when 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 went live.

'Variety' notes that complaints about errors with Netflix peaked at nearly 13,000 at the top of the hour, before the situation seemed to be resolved within half an hour.

'Stranger Things 4' already has set the record as the No. 1 English-language series on the service in its first four weeks of release, as reported by Netflix based on total hours watched.

'Stranger Things' has been created, written and executive produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers.

The supernatural horror-thriller has an ensemble cast featuring Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.