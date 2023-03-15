Mesotherapy treatment for hair loss: Know everything about it from hair transplant surgeon Dr Adarsh Tripathi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mesotherapy treatment for hair loss: Know everything about it

Hair loss can affect only your scalp or your entire body, and it can be temporary or permanent. It can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions or a normal part of aging. Hair loss can also result from pollution, nutrient deficiencies, and stress.

If you're someone who has ever encountered hair fall or extreme hair loss, chances are that someone has, at some point, recommended mesotherapy. The mesotherapy treatment for hair is a process that reverses the effects of balding.

Why Mesotherapy?

For a lot of us, our hair is a source of confidence as it is a feature that can greatly enhance our appearance. However, many people have to deal with factors beyond their control that lead to the deterioration of hair health and appearance. This can lead to severe self-esteem issues that cannot be solved by temporary solutions such as wigs and wig caps. In such cases, mesotherapy for hair loss acts as an alternative that can yield permanent results.

Mesotherapy treatment is a reliable and effective method to revitalize the hair, promote hair growth, and prevent hair thinning. It is a non-surgical and minimally invasive treatment and is performed by injecting a mixture of hormones, enzymes, vitamins, and proteins into the scalp, using needles of a very small girth that are called microneedles. In addition to this, mesotherapy for hair loss also stimulates blood circulation in the area of treatment. All of these factors nourish the hair follicle to make the hair grow faster and thicker to prevent hair fall and thinning. This procedure has shown to be very effective in terms of reducing hair loss and delaying baldness.

Who needs mesotherapy?

According to hair transplant surgeon Dr Adarsh Tripathi, many people undergo a mesotherapy procedure to reduce hair loss for a number of different reasons. Hair loss is a consequence of testosterone production by the body. This is why a majority of men suffer from male-pattern baldness that causes excessive hair loss along the hairline and crown region of the scalp. This results in a receding hairline and the formation of a visible bald spot on the crown. Meso hair treatment enriches the scalp in these regions to stimulate hair growth, cover any bald spots, and make the hairline look fuller. Sometimes, hair loss and thinning can be a result of hereditary factors. Men and women alike are susceptible to genetic hair loss. If you suffer from hereditary hair loss, a mesotherapy procedure is a great treatment option for you. By improving hair thickness and strength, it can give you the confidence you deserve.

Another common factor that leads to hair loss is ageing. As we grow older, the production of hair-producing cells decreases, and then our hair becomes thinner and weaker. Mesotherapy for hair loss can help reduce and delay age-related hair loss by increasing blood circulation to the scalp and nourishing hair follicles. The treatment makes your hair stronger so that it does not fall out as easily and instead continues to grow thicker and longer. Alopecia is a disorder that causes your hair to fall out in large sections, leading to the formation of prominent bald spots all over the scalp. People that suffer from this condition often experience extreme self-consciousness. Many resorts to using wigs in order to feel confident & beautiful. However, it is not possible for this confidence to be permanent when the solution itself is not long-term. Meso hair treatment has shown to be quite effective in treating alopecia by promoting the production of new hair follicles within the scalp, leading to the growth of more hair that can cover up bald spots.

Duration and post treatment care

Mesotherapy treatment takes 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the area of baldness or thinning hairs. For best visible results, 4 to 6 sessions are required. It’s a safe and painless procedure. Once the procedure has been performed, your aesthetician will guide you regarding any important aftercare instructions. An enriching shampoo will rejuvenate your hair and keep your scalp clean. Furthermore, to ensure health and fitness that is directly related to your hair, the patient should incorporate a healthy diet into their lifestyle, completely eliminate beverages and junk food, and adhere to an exercise regimen.

