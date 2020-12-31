Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJTIWARI.MP Manoj Tiwari blessed with a baby girl, fans pour in wishes

The actor-politician Manoj Tiwari was blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday. He took to his social media account Twitter to share the happy news with his fans. He posted a picture of him holding the baby girl in his arms. While sharing the first photo with his new bundle of joy, Manoj Tiwari wrote, "मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी... I am blessed with a baby girl... जय जगदंबे..."

मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी... I am blessed with a baby girl... जय जगदंबे.. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JYarVvRf4X — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 30, 2020



This is Tiwari's second daughter as he also had a daughter from his previous marriage.

Manoj Tiwari's fans, followers, and friends all poured in good wishes on the social media platforms. Bigg Boss 12 contestant, his friend, and fellow singer Deepak Thakur also took to his Instagram to wish him. Sharing picture and videos with Manoj and his wife, Deepak wrote, “Congratulations @manojtiwari.mp भैया और भाभी जी आप दोनों को,घर में नन्ही परी के रूप में साक्षात लक्ष्मी जी का आगमन हुआ इसके लिए,आने वाला साल खुशियों से भरा रहे, ऐसी कामना है हमारी (Congratulations Manoj Bhaiyya and sister-in-law both of you, Sakshat Laxmi ji came as a little angel in the house, for this, the year ahead is full of happiness, I wish)”

Professionally, Manoj is active in politics these days. On the movie front, Manoj Tiwari was last seen in the Bhojpuri film titled Devra Bhail Deewana in 2014. He also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss season four in 2010.