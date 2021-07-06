Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MANDIRA BEDI Mandira Bedi's first tweet after husband Raj Kaushal's demise is heartbreaking: 'RIP my Raji'

Actress-TV presenter Mandira Bedi suffered a huge personal loss when her husband Raj Kaushal passed away due to a heart attack on June 30. The last rites of the 49-year-old were performed by Mandira herself and were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present. Mandira, who has been keeping away from social media for a while, recently shared a heartbreaking picture on social media. This is her second post since the sudden death of her husband.

Hours after dropping heartbreaking pictures with Raj on Instagram, Mandira tweeted another picture with her late husband. In the throwback picture that actress shared on Monday evening shows Raj and Mandira duo posing goofily. While Mandira is flashing her million dollar smile, Raj is seen happily pointing towards the camera. She captioned it, "RIP my Raji."

Actor Suresh Menon replied to her tweet, "God give you immense strength to bear this great loss, our prayers with you and your lovely family." Vir Das wrote, "I am so sorry for your loss Mandira. Shivani and I are praying for you and your family. Love and strength to you."

Recently, the actress changed her profile picture on Instagram to a black screen as a mark of mourning.

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, known for directing movies like "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", passed away following a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara. A prayer meet was held at Mandira’s residence on Saturday, which was attended by her parents and several colleagues from the entertainment industry, including actress Mouni Roy.

Raj and Mandira got married in the year 1999 and were blessed with a son Vir on June 17, 2011. They decided to adopt Tara, who is just four years old, in July last year.

