Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAVIKAMOHANAN_ Malavika Mohanan reacts to her photoshopped 'vulgar' pic circulating online: Please help and report

Highlights Malavika Mohanan alerted netizens about her fake pic circulating online

Malavika Mohanan urged internet users to help report her photoshopped image online

Malavika Mohanan will be seen in upcoming action film Yudhra opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi

Master actress Malavika Mohanan has alerted netizens about her fake 'vulgar' picture that has been circulating online. She urged netizens to help her in reporting the same. Additionally, she also slammed a media report that carried the said picture without any verification. Malavika also shared the actual image to bring to notice the photoshopped image of hers so that it can be taken done.

Slamming a news report for carrying her fake pic, which she teamed as 'vulgar', Malavika wrote on Twitter, "This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that, including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help and report (sic).”

Malavika is the daughter of renowned cinematographer KU Mohanan. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with Beyond the Clouds opposite Ishaan Khatter. Having worked predominantly in Malayalam and Tamil film industry, she is all set to feature in the upcoming Bollywood film Yudhra opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the production house - Excel Entertainment. Touted to be a film with hard-core street fights, hand-to-hand combat and amped-up action sequences, the film script is one for the young adult audiences. The quirky yet mesmerising poster of Siddhant and Malavika as the first look for this film was unveiled earlier in 2021. The filming began in August.

The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022.