  Developments on northern border underscored need of capable forces with optimal component of boots on ground backed by modern tech: Army Chief
  Polls to 108 municipalities in West Bengal to be held on February 27: Notification
Malavika Mohanan reacts to her photoshopped 'vulgar' pic circulating online: Please help and report

An image of Malavika Mohanan has been edited and is circulating online. The 'Master' actress took notice of this and immediately alerted the netizens. She also asked fans to help report the fake pic of hers, which she termed as 'vulgar'.

New Delhi Published on: February 03, 2022 12:17 IST
Master actress Malavika Mohanan has alerted netizens about her fake 'vulgar' picture that has been circulating online. She urged netizens to help her in reporting the same. Additionally, she also slammed a media report that carried the said picture without any verification. Malavika also shared the actual image to bring to notice the photoshopped image of hers so that it can be taken done. 

Slamming a news report for carrying her fake pic, which she teamed as 'vulgar', Malavika wrote on Twitter, "This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that, including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help and report (sic).” 

 

Malavika is the daughter of renowned cinematographer KU Mohanan. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with Beyond the Clouds opposite Ishaan Khatter. Having worked predominantly in Malayalam and Tamil film industry, she is all set to feature in the upcoming Bollywood film Yudhra opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the production house - Excel Entertainment. Touted to be a film with hard-core street fights, hand-to-hand combat and amped-up action sequences, the film script is one for the young adult audiences. The quirky yet mesmerising poster of Siddhant and Malavika as the first look for this film was unveiled earlier in 2021. The filming began in August. 

The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022. 

 

