Malaika Arora wishes her ex Arbaaz Khan as his production starring Raveena Tandon begins filming

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2017

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2017 and have been on cordial terms with each other. They are co-parenting their son Arhaan, who is studying in the US. Time and again exes Malaika and Arbaaz are snapped in public with Arhaan. Now, as Arbaaz's upcoming production Patna Shukla went on the floors, Malaika congratulated him and wished him good luck. The movie began filming on November 16 in Bhopal and Arbaaz took to social media to share the news with his fans and followers.

Malaika Arora comments on Arbaaz Khan's post

Arbaaz Khan shared on Instagram that his upcoming production, under the banner Arbaaz Khan Production, Patna Shukla has begun filming. Soon his Instagram post was flooded with congratulatory messages. Among those who wished Arbaaz was his ex-wife Malaika Arora, who wrote, "All the best." Sanjay Kapoor, Himansh Kohli, Sonal Chauhan, Manav Vij and Arbaaz's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani also posted comments in the Instagram post.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARBAAZKHANOFFICIALMalaika Arora comments on Arbaaz Khan's Instagram post

Read: Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill's wife Dalvinder Kaur dies during daughter and son's wedding festivities

Patna Shukla movie details

Arbaaz Khan, in his Instagram post, also shared some details about the upcoming film Patna Shukla. The movie stars Raveena Tandon, alongside Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Amit Gaur. The film is directed by Vivek Budakoti. The plot details are under wrap for now. The cast and crew have begun a start-to-finish shooting schedule in Bhopal.

Arbaaz Khan's web series streams on OTT

On the work front, Arbaaz features in the web series Tanaav, which is the remake of the Israeli action-drama Fauda. The Indian adaptation is directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn and backed by Applause Entertainment. It is streaming on Sony LIV.

Fauda premiered in 2015 and focuses on the Israel and Palestine conflict. The Indian version, which premiered on Sony LIV last week, is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and revolves around a Special Unit and their bravery. Apart from Arbaaz, the show also stars Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Zarina Wahab, Waluscha De Sousa and Arslan Goni.

Read: Akshay Kumar to play Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill in new biopic; know all about the real-life hero

Latest Entertainment News