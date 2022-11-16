Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill's wife Dalvinder Kaur dies during daughter and son's wedding festivities

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NACHHATARGILL Singer Nachhatar Gill's wife has died on November 15

A pall of gloom has descended over the family of popular Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill as his wife Dalvinder Kaur has died after ailing from illness for some time. The news comes in at a time when wedding festivities were ongoing in the Gill family. It has been reported that Nachhatar and Dalvinder daughter got married on November 14 and their son was set to tie the knot on November 17. After the death in the family, it is uncertain whether the second wedding will take place on the mentioned date or not.

Dalvinder Kaur breathes her last

Nachhatar Gill's wife Dalvinder Kaur breathed her last on the night of November 15. She was reportedly unwell for some time. The Gill family was celebrating the wedding festivities of their daughter Kaur died. Another wedding, that of their son is coming up on November 17 and whether it will take place as scheduled is uncertain at the moment. The family of the Punjabi singer shared that Kaur's last rites and cremation will take place on November 16 at Banga Road Crematorium Phagwara, Punjab.

Nachhatar Gill performs last rites of his wife

Images from the last rites of Dalvinder Kaur have been doing the rounds on social media. Family and friends were seen beside Nachhatar Gill lending support to him as he performed the last rites of his wife and laid her mortal remains to rest.

Nachhatar Gill's devotional song Chal Challiye Nankane Nu from the label Hit Records had released a week ago on YouTube.

