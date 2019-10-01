Patna floods: 'Maine Pyar Kiya' singer Sharda Sinha rescued by NDRF after 18 hours

Sharda Sinha gets stuck in Patna floods, rescued after 18 hours

Record rainfall has caused heavy water-logging and a flood-like situation in entire Bihar and nature's fury is sparing nobody. Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha is one of the many people, who had been stuck in her Rajendra Nagar residence, due to the floods.

The Padmashree awardee recently asked for help from the government through Facebook as she was unable to get out of her house.

Sinha on Monday wrote on her Facebook account that she was trapped in her house and was unable to get any help. The singer also asked if there was any airlifting facility that could be provided in the situation.

Soon after her post, Sharda and her son were rescued by the NDRF team stationed nearby to Patna's Rajendra Nagar Road area.

Sharda has lent her voice to songs in Salman Khan's 1989 film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

On Sunday, Sharda Sinha's son had posted on Facebook in which he mentioned about the destruction. He wrote, “So far, one or two boats have come from NDRF throwing a 250 gram water pouch. Do not understand anything. We have placed large utensils on the roof so that rain water can be stored. It can also be a remedy for drinking.”

The heavy rainfall in the state has thrown life out of gear. It is a matter of relief that it did not rain on Monday. The Meteorological Department has, however, forecast rainfall in the coming days too.

The unexpected "heavy to extremely heavy rain" has so far claimed the lives of over 24 people -- mostly drowned, across the state.

The water level in major rivers including Ganga, Koshi, Gandak, Bagmati, and the Mahananda, are on the rise, threatening to breach embankments at many places.

According to IANS, water entered the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in Rajendra Nagar as well. Water also made its way into the residences of former chief ministers Satendra Narayan Singh on Boring Road and Jitan Ram Manjhi, as well as BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajeev Pratap Rudy.

