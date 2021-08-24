Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mahesh Manjrekar is fine now after cancer surgery, confirms filmmaker Sudesh Manjrekar

Recently, actor Mahesh Manjrekar underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer. The surgery was successful and now the actor is back at home and feeling fine. Mahesh Manjrekar was operated at a Mumbai hospital. Reportedly, Manjrekar underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer at Mumbai’s H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Updating about actor's health, filmmaker Sudesh Manjrekar told "Yes, he underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer three months ago. I know nobody was aware of this. Now, Mahesh is doing good, he is fit and fine."

Mahesh Manjrekar is known for his roles in films like Zinda, Run, Wanted, Viruddh.. Family Comes First, Ready and others. He has also hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi other than starring in Marathi films. Recently, he was shooting for Antim: The Final Truth, which is the Hindi adaptation of Mulshi Pattern. He is directing the film which stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in lead roles.

While speaking on his collaboration with Mahesh Majrekar for 'De Dhakka 2', Sudesh said "Mahesh has been part of my all films. We have completed the shooting of the film before lockdown in the UK. We want to release this film on theatre"

De Dhakka 2 will see actors like Siddharth Jadhav, Shivaji Satam and Makarand Anaspure in lead roles. Also, Mahesh will direct the biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Sawarkar. Titled "Swatantra Veer Savarkar", the film was announced on the freedom fighter's 138th birth anniversary on Friday.

The biopic will be shot across London, the Andaman Islands and Maharashtra. The cast and other details of the project are yet to be revealed.